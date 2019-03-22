Clackamas
November 23, 1948 — March 17, 2019
Suzanne Morrow Toll passed away in the early morning hours of March 17 in Clackamas, Oregon, surrounded by her family.
Suzanne was born to Alice Ann Morrow and Duane Clay Morrow in Lawrence, Kansas, on November 23, 1948. She was raised in Pendleton by her mother, along with her three sisters, graduating from Pendleton High School in 1967. She then attended college at BMCC and Oregon State University. She was very active in college theatre and the costume department at OSU.
She married Tony Hemphill in 1970 and settled In Molalla. Two daughters were born to this union, Xandra and Andrea. After their divorce Suzie married Jay Rutz and welcomed his three sons into her family. Jay died in 1986. In 1988 she married Ron Toll, the love of her life, and they had a son Ronny, and Suzie welcomed another son and two daughters to her family.
Suzie worked for the Colton School district for many years, retiring in 2016.
She is survived by her husband; daughters Xandra Crelier, Andrea Walker, Dorothea Sorenson and Teresa Warlick; and sons Ronny Toll, Dale Rutz, Chris Rutz and Sid Toll. She is also survived by her three sisters, Kathleen Krosting (Hermiston), Elizabeth Harrison (Tucson), and Barbara Gibbs (Hermiston). She is survived also by 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Norm Krosting, stepson David Rutz, and grandson Michael Sorensen.
Her service will be held April 20, 2019, at the Church of Christ in Molalla, Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.