Ione
September 9, 1933 — December 31, 2019
Sylvia Patnode, former Arlington and Hermiston resident, was born on September 9, 1933, in Yakima, Washington. She died at home in Ione, Oregon, at the age of 86 years.
She was raised and attended school in Centerville, Washington. Sylvia was united in marriage to Orval Patnode on November 11, 1949, in Grandview, Washington. They lived in Washington and Oregon, settling in Arlington, Oregon, in 1974.
They ranched in Arlington and Sylvia worked as a cook at the grade school until 1994 when they moved to Hermiston, Oregon. After Orval passed she spent time in Ellensburg, Washington, and the ranch in Ione, Oregon.
She was a member of the Catholic Church, Altar Society, and the Eagles Lodge. Sylvia was a founding mother of the Cayuse Junior Rodeo Association, co-grand marshal of the Gilliam County Fair with her husband, and a 20+ year Sherman County 4-H volunteer.
She enjoyed cooking, music concerts, and cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, supporting them in their sporting events, rodeo and all of their activities. Horse racing was her favorite pastime and she loved a good costume, dressing up in one for all major holidays.
She is survived by her sons Pete Patnode and wife Suzi, Selah, Wash., and Joe Patnode and wife Cris, Mikkalo, Ore.; daughters Paulette Wolfe, Cle Elum, Wash., Peggy Gray and husband Robert L., of George, Wash., Penny Krebs and husband Skye, Ione, Ore., and April Aamodt and fiancee Scott Phares, Arlington, Ore.; son-in-law Darrell Aamodt; sisters Patsy Palmer, Dyan Catlin and Dawn Thomas; sister-in-lawKay Kayser; brother-in-law Herald Catlin; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Orval Patnode; her parents; a granddaughter, Devin;, a grandson, Cayle; brothers Keith, Mark and Larry Kayser; a sister, Annice Nogle; and a son-in-law, Richard Wolfe.
Contributions in Sylvia’s memory may be made to the Arlington Booster Club or the Cayuse Junior Rodeo Association.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, Arlington, Oregon. A luncheon and time of sharing will follow at the Arlington Grade School, Arlington, Oregon. A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, Oregon.
Please share memories of Sylvia with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
