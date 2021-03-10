Tamara Gambill

Gambill

Pendleton

October 5, 1961 — February 25, 2021

Tamara Helen "Tammy" Gambill passed away February 25, 2021, at home  surrounded by family.

She was born on October 5, 1961, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Warren C. and A.  Louise Fernalld. Tammy attended school in Pendleton, graduating in 1980. She enjoyed working  in retail for various businesses in Pendleton.

Tammy took great joy in spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed  family gatherings. Known as the "family cook," she cooked meals for their large  gatherings. She was always willing to try a new recipe.

Being an outdoor person, you would almost always find her outside chasing a  weed, tending to her flowers, or grooming her lawn.

Wherever Tammy was, there was sure to be a pet or a critter of some kind. She  enjoyed having horses. She always had a dog or two or three at her heels, with a  cat or two in the mix.

She enjoyed doing various home renovation projects. She was always painting  something somewhere in the house. She had a talent for plastering walls and  refinishing a piece of furniture.

She is survived by her husband, Kurtis Gambill; her children Matt (Tonya) LeGore,  Michelle LeGore and Mindy (Ricky Bradshaw) LeGore; her brothers Richard (Joyce)  Fernalld and Kevin (Marsha) Fernalld; her sisters Lynn Muir, Ruth Dalton, Katherine  (Leo) Doherty and Margaret Picard; and cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and  great-grandchildren.

Tammy is preceded in death by her first husband, parents, grandparents and  nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1 p.m.  at the Vinson Cemetery, Vinson, Oregon, on Highway 74.

Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in care of the arrangements. Share online condolences with the family at www.burnsmortuary.com.

