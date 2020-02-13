Auburn, California
September 12, 1968 — December 26, 2019
On Thursday, December 26, 2019, Tami Jones, loving wife and mother, passed away after a courageous struggle with acute myeloid leukemia at the age of 51.
Tami was born September 12, 1968, at Fort Hood, Texas, to Jack and Susan (McCleary) Gertzen. Tami grew up in Sandy, Oregon, where she attended grade school. She loved her home and childhood in Marmot, and at an early age she hand-typed her own little newspaper she called the Marmot News. She had great fun walking to the few surrounding neighbors to discover and write about the latest happenings! At a young age, she was very passionate about collecting vintage rhinestones and continued her hunt until the time of her death.
Tami completed her high school education in Auburn, Washington, and then attended Walla Walla University where she obtained a degree in business management.
June 14, 1990, she married Geoffrey Jones, her high school sweetheart, and together they raised their only son, Erik. Tami and Geoff cherished morning coffee time together — it was their time to talk, laugh, and make plans for their future. Tami was blessed with a beautiful, creative spirit, and she generously shared this gift with family and friends when she established her own unique construction company. She loved re-creating and renewing homes, which she continued until poor health forced her to quit. Needing a hobby less physical, she began creating her own beautiful beadwork, decorations and jewelry.
She is survived by Geoff, her husband, and their 22-year-old son, Erik. She leaves behind her parents Jack and Sue Gertzen, her brother, Erik Gertzen, Geoff’s parents, Deryl and Shirley Jones, and her grandmother, Betty McCleary. She also has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Tami’s entire family will miss her every day of their lives!
She was preceded in death by grandparents Jacob and Katherine Gertzen, grandfather Bud McCleary, aunt Mary (Gertzen) Hilt, and uncle Daniel McCleary.
Tami’s ashes will be placed in Olney Cemetery, Pendleton, Oregon, in a private family ceremony.
A celebration of her life and beautiful spirit will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 12-2 p.m. at the Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Pendleton, Oregon.
“There are some who bring a light so great to this world, that even after they have gone, their light remains.”
