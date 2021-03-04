Hermiston
April 10, 1971 — March 1, 2021
Tami Barthel of Hermiston was born April 10, 1971, in Las Vegas, Nevada, the daughter of Ronald and Linda (Dobbin) Nofsinger. She passed away in Richland, Washington, on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the age of 49.
She moved to Tri Cities, Washington, as a child where she resided for several years. The family settled in Hermiston where Tami attended school and graduated from high school at the Hermiston Christian Center.
She is survived by her three sons, Kyle Barthel, Jordan (Cayla) Barthel and Joshua Barthel; one grandson, Parker Barthel; parents, Ron and Linda Nofsinger; and a sister, Barbi Warren.
No services are planned. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
