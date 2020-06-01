Pendleton
August 28, 1988 — May 27, 2020
Taylor Mitchell Meyersick was born August 28, 1988, to Randy and Petrece Meyersick.
He graduated from Pendleton High School in 2006.
He leaves behind his parents, his sister Caroline, his girlfriend Hanna Bass, and many, many grieving friends and relatives.
Taylor was a kind and laid-back kind of guy. He loved music, played the guitar, and sang occasionally for those of us who were fortunate enough to hear him.
He loved animals and had no problem sleeping with the family pets, including his dog Mudd and his cat Merlin. He loved movies, “The Great Lebowski” being a favorite.
He died too soon to reach his full potential. We are heartbroken.
Because of the COVID-19 epidemic there will be no funeral service. Viewing will be held Thursday, June 4 at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. A small graveside gathering will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Skyview Cemetery for close friends and family. A celebration of life will be planned when health restrictions allow.
