Pendleton
July 27, 1933 — March 8, 2019
The Rev. Dr. Ted Hubert Culbertson, age 85, passed away March 8, 2019, at home in Pendleton, Oregon.
He was born at home July 27, 1933, in Bosworth, Missouri, to Olen and Ina Culbertson. He graduated from Central High School, Independence, Oregon. He attended Glad Tidings Bible Institute Bethany Bible College, Santa Cruz, California, and was awarded a Doctor of Divinity from International Bible Institute and Seminary.
He married his first wife Bertha Miranda Pearce August 6, 1954, in Pendleton, Oregon. They had six daughters and one son. On July 27, 1993, he married Lucille Morris in Pendleton, Oregon. He instantly became the father to Lucy’s three sons and daughter, making a combined family of 11 children between the two of them.
He joined the Army Reserves the age of 17 in 1951. During Desert Storm he was stationed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He retired as a sergeant major from the Army Reserves. In 1991 he became a lifetime member of the American Legion.
He entered fulltime ministry in 1973 and pastored eight churches. He was on staff as the seniors visitation pastor at the Pendleton Free Methodist Church from 2008 till his death.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille Culbertson, Pendleton, Oregon; seven daughters and four sons; 44 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; and brothers Edwin Culbertson, Fontana, California, and Ross Culbertson, Saucier, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his wife Bertha M. Culbertson, January 20, 1991; granddaughter Olivia Shipman, March 17, 1980; brothers Robert Culbertson, April 2006, Carson Culbertson, May 1, 2016, and Trenith Culbertson, at birth; and sister Trula Faye Culbertson, at birth.
Service to be held at the Free Methodist Church, Pendleton, Oregon, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com
