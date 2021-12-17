Sept. 1, 1994 — Dec. 7, 2021
Stanfield
Ted James “Teddy” Baker was born in Pendleton, Oregon, on Sept. 1, 1994, to Richard D. Baker Jr. and Jamie D. (Harvey) Oldenburg. Teddy was full of smiles and laughter. His fun and endearing personality earned him several nicknames throughout his life: Teddy Bear, Tedward, Tedster, Special Ted, Teddles, etc.
From early on, Teddy loved spending his time with others. He never wanted to be alone, even if that meant grocery shopping with mom every week. Thanks to our beloved family pet, Mitzi Doodle, Teddy always had an available companion. Without question, a dog was never loved more. Mitzi’s role was later filled by a dutiful, hyperactive Corgi named Snickers, who had an insatiable need to be with others and was constantly busy. Her and Teddy were a good match.
For his first seven years, Teddy lived in Echo, Oregon, where he met his lifelong friend, Connor Bettencourt, at the age of 2. Connor was exactly three weeks younger than Teddy and much slower at mastering the fine art of potty training. This meant that Teddy received more rewards, which quickly revealed his competitive nature.
Everything became a competition from then on. His older brothers, CJ and Dannon, were his idols and his main reason to compete. He would do anything to keep up, including learning to rollerblade at the age of 3. There was never a dull moment at our house. Teddy and his brothers were either playing sports or competing at sports video games. His first game controller wasn’t ever plugged in, since there were only two ports, but you can bet that didn’t keep Teddy from winning!
The family moved to Pendleton in 2001, where Teddy met his first love, Mrs. Liz Nirschl. First grade was a breeze, thanks to her! After much reassurance that she would still be nearby, Teddy eventually gave in and agreed to move on to second grade. This was the year that he found out his middle name was not Bear. It was devastating. Once he recovered from the shock and contemplated his options, he announced that he would “keep it anyways.”
Thanks to youth sports, awesome coaches (you rocked his world, LeRoy VanCleave), and new friendships, Teddy found his stride in Pendleton. Every year he played baseball, basketball and football. He was fortunate to play on many all-star teams and traveling teams. When his 10-year-old All-Star team won the state championship, you’d never seen a happier kid, EVER!! He loved sports! Once he discovered college football, Teddy became a huge Oregon Ducks fan. To his great dismay, brother Dannon is a Beaver fan. Ted’s room was green and gold. Dannon’s was orange and black (thank God they no longer had to share). As expected, there were many Civil Wars in our household, along with a half Ducks/half Beavers bath mat that stood the test of time, and two opposing stocking caps that were proudly worn during several cold winters.
As Teddy and Dannon got older, they both found a love for music. They spent years sharing their favorite songs and bands with each other. When they were younger, you could find them sequestered in a bedroom or bathroom singing along to entire albums. Good memories are made and remembered with music.
Teddy loved anything physically challenging, including skateboarding. Unfortunately, this sport caused a serious elbow injury and two surgeries his freshman year. It was devastating. Ironically, skateboarding was the only sport exciting enough for him that he was able to continue after the injury. Later, after high school, Teddy took up golf, which he enjoyed immensely. He shot a hole-in-one in 2017! Again, happiest big kid, EVER!! Surprisingly, Teddy found an appreciation for professional soccer. Man, did he get into those games! But over the years, one of his favorite things was watching ball games with his dad, especially football. Those two spent countless hours together on a comfy couch, cheering on their teams.
Teddy never had any fear from the time he was small. Well, except for the dentist. His lack of fear explains how he ended up working in the wind energy industry with his oldest brother, CJ. CJ stays on the ground, but not Teddy. His job required climbing up to 400 feet inside of the turbines (windmills) to finish the interior assembly. He would send us pictures of him standing on top of the windmills. He loved the feeling of freedom! Working on the road gave Teddy many opportunities for adventure, which he was eager to take advantage of.
He and CJ would attend games and events, wherever they were working. But most of their down time was spent watching movies, working out, playing catch and cooking together. When Ted was on a job without CJ, he would convince work buddies to join in his next adventure. He was so excited when he and his friends were able to attend both a Ducks vs. Auburn game and a Dallas Cowboys playoff game, while on a job in Texas. Traveling together provided good times and good memories for both Teddy and CJ. For that, we are forever grateful.
Everyone knew that Teddy was fiercely competitive, but those who knew him well also knew that he had a very soft and caring side. He was generous beyond belief. He would often donate to local causes, while working on the road. He helped his friends, whenever they needed him. He found joy in buying gifts for others, which, to be completely honest, occasionally included some unique items. But that was Ted — unique. He was truly one-of-a-kind. He had a variety of interests and dreamed of one day writing a book of poetry. Surely, there’s poetry in heaven.
Teddy loved dogs, he loved kids, he loved people of all shapes and colors, he just loved love. And he wasn’t afraid to say it out loud. We will miss that.
Teddy made many friends along his short journey and befriended many of their families, as well. A special thank you to the Bettencourt’s and O’Rourke’s. You showed Teddy much love and many happy times. From our hearts to yours, thank you to every single person who loved him, cared about him and contributed to his life in some way. He loved and appreciated you, and so do we.
Teddy was a very special young man who lost his way and was struggling to find his way back. Sadly, he chose to leave this difficult and complicated world on Dec. 7, 2021. We are completely heartbroken, but we are confident that our Teddy is smiling again.
Family members Ted has reunited with: great-grandparents, Wilburn (Bob) Pursel, Alice (Eva) Pursel and Lucille Baker; grandparents, John Dodds, James Harvey and Richard Davie; aunts, Connie Baker, Denene (Baker) Davis and Dawn (Widner) Harvey; and his beloved dogs, Mitzi and Snickers.
Family members who will miss him beyond measure: father, Richard D. Baker Jr.; mother, Jamie D. (Harvey) Oldenburg; stepfather, Derek Oldenburg; brothers, Christopher (CJ) Kunkle and Dannon Baker; stepsisters, Maggie Carter, Sydney and Gracie Oldenburg and their families; nephew, Taigen Kunkle; grandparents, Richard Baker Sr., Suzie Davie, Lana Dodds-Jacobson, Rick Jacobson and Hallie Harvey; and many aunts, uncles and cousins in Oregon and Alberta, Canada. And, of course, his last beloved Corgi, Raley Jane.
A celebration of life will be held at the Roy Raley Room on March 12, 2022, at 4 p.m. We would love for you to join us and share your memories and stories. Photos of you and Teddy would be greatly appreciated. Copies can be mailed to Jamie Oldenburg at 216 N.W. Seventh St., Pendleton, OR 97801, brought to the service or sent on Messenger.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the service for local nonprofit organizations in Teddy’s memory. He would want us to bless others. We hope to see you all there.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Please share memories of Teddy with his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.