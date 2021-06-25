Pendleton
May 27, 1959 – June 16, 2021
Tena Ann O’Malley was born May 27, 1959, in Pendleton, Oregon to Ermal and Beverly (Hill) Bennett. She passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Portland, Oregon.
Tena grew up in Pendleton and graduated from Pendleton High School. She married Kelly O’Malley in May 1985 and they had two daughters, Carley and Shelby O’Malley.
Tena worked for Gordon’s Electric until she started her family, then she stayed home to raise her girls. She enjoyed helping at the schools that they attended. Tena had a love for sewing and making many quilts for her family and friends. She loved to collect and sort old buttons and old Singer sewing machines.
Tena is survived by her husband Kelly O’Malley, and daughters Carley O’Malley of Pendleton and Shelby O’Malley of Rockport, Washington. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ermal and Beverly Bennett, and brother Tracy Bennett.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
