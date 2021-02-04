Pendleton
April 30, 1943 — January 25, 2021
Terence Dale Smith, 77, passed in his home on January 25, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his daughters and good friends.
He was born in Marshfield, Oregon, on April 30, 1943, to N.W. and Marie Smith. Terry was raised in Pendleton and attended Hawthorne Elementary and Helen McCune Junior High. In 1958 the family moved to Baker City, Oregon, where he graduated from Baker High School in 1961.
Terry enlisted in the U.S. Army directly after high school with his best friend Kim Haskell. After basic training he was sent to Baumholder, Germany, to an armor (tank) battalion where he served honorably.
After completing his service in 1964 he joined the Oregon State Police. He then attended Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, earning a bachelor's degree in business.
Following graduation, he moved to Federal Way, Washington, and worked in the insurance business. Terry returned to Pendleton later to start up "Terry's Pizza and Pub," which he operated for several years.
Terry was a gregarious, fun-loving person. He was a “talker,” never missing an opportunity to chat! Most everyone that knew Terry described him as “one of a kind,” always followed by a laugh or smile. When asked, “How are you?” his response was always, “I never had a bad day.”
Terry loved his family and friends, hunting, fishing, Harley Davidson motorcycles and his Rottweilers. During his life Terry lived in many cities in Oregon as well as Arizona, Mississippi, Washington, Hawaii and Germany.
Terry is survived by his daughters Tara Bishop (Scott) of Pendleton and Calli Ann Smith of Portland; his brother Michael Smith (Elaine) of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren Max Bishop, Molly Bishop and Connor Smith; nephew Scott Smith; niece Rachel Schaberg; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson Cody Furstenberg.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
