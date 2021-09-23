Aug. 31, 1948 — Sept. 16, 2021
Pendleton
After a beautiful life rich with self-discovery, love and adventure, Terri Lee Hahn said goodbye to her friends, family and the earthly plain to continue on to the next chapter of her journey on Sept. 16, 2021.
Terri, one of 11 children from two combined families, was born to Donald Fullerton and Jean (Grub) Fullerton on Aug. 31, 1948, in Pendleton, Oregon. She married Ron Hahn in 1966 and followed him from Navy port to port until eventually, the couple resettled in Pendleton. Together, they had two sons, Dean in 1966 and Andy in 1973. During her sons’ school years, she took a job as a school bus driver so she could be home for them every afternoon. Subsequently, she spent 20 years working at Blue Mountain Community College. She and Ron also spent over 20 years running Full Circle Bodywork & Massage practice out of their home; Terri had many devoted clients who appreciated her strong hands and sharp elbows.
When Terri’s son, Andy, married Addie and the pair produced two grandsons, Oslo and then Ansel, Terri was overjoyed. In anticipation of Oslo’s birth in 2011, Terri took juggling and ukulele lessons so she could be a “cool grandma” and provide her grandkids with live entertainment as they grew. A skilled thrifter, she created magnificent wardrobes for herself and both grandkids for very little money and made holidays unforgettable with ever-patient, many-hours-long Easter egg hunts and hotel suites decorated for Christmas’ at McMenamins Edgefield.
Terri drew loving souls toward her; not surprisingly, she had armfuls of special friends she maintained close ties with until the very end. Good friends, family, animals, neighbors, massage clients and even many strangers were dear to Terri. She embraced humans in their entirety, flaws and all, and was always ready with a compassionate ear and hugs. She could laugh at something silly and cry with you when you needed it most, all in the same afternoon.
Terri walked through the world with a vibrant, almost childlike wonder. Travel, whether to the grocery to try a new kind of Kombucha, with her kids on road trips in the family van, or on a flight to a foreign land, like China, Tibet, Japan, Europe or Mexico, energized her and brought even more color and depth to her world. In art classes, she made beautiful stained glass pieces. On trips to Breitenbush, Indralaya and Hollyhock in Canada, she explored her spiritual awareness and strove always for increased love and understanding.
Terri hoped, in retirement, to make many more trips with Ron, including nearby to their beloved Country Fair and as far away as Vietnam, but alas, was diagnosed shortly thereafter with Alzheimer’s.
Wherever Terri’s spirit rests now, she has lodged herself here into the hearts of too many to count. Her affection, humility and kindness made the world a brighter, more forgiving place. In 2017, shortly after her dementia diagnosis, she was visiting her son’s family home. In an ordinary moment, with her then 6-year-old grandson running laps around the kitchen, she turned to Oslo and paused to rest her hand on his arm. “If I never saw you again,” she said, “I would love you to the ends of the earth.” Given who she was, we trust Terri felt this way about many whose paths she crossed. We too, as those who were honored to receive her love, feel the same way about her.
The Hahns will host a celebration of life when the COVID-19 risk declines — hopefully sometime this spring.
