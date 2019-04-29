Hermiston
March 15, 1951 — April 26, 2019
Terri Lee Linnell of Hermiston was born March 15, 1951, in Pendleton, Oregon, the daughter of Hubert and Mary (Clark) Senn. She passed away in Hermiston on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 68.
Terri lived in Irrigon during most of her childhood where she attended her schooling. She married Michael Linnell on March 18, 1968, and from this union four children were born. The couple operated Sea Hutch Incorporated. They divorced many years later.
Terri worked throughout her career as a waitress at several local restaurants. She loved spending her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her dog “Oakie” and her cat “Kitty” brought her much joy. She enjoyed bowling in a senior league, watching reality TV shows (especially "Survivor") and walking to meet new people. She had a quirky sense of humor and took pleasure in making people laugh.
She is survived by her daughters Tia Richards, Stephanie Linnell and Misty Morrison; son Scott Linnell; 13 grandchildren, Marissa, Hailey, Marlee, Kaycee, Braden, Trevor, Kiana, Katrina, Brandon, Shelby, Sarah, Connor and Madison; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Orion and Dawson; sisters Gloria Miller and Stacy Meyer; brothers Dallas Senn and Cloyd Senn; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Linda McRae; and longtime partner Lloyd Brundage.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday May 4, 2019, at Burns Mortuary of Hermiston,685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow in Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Irrigon.
Family suggest memorial donations in Terri’s memory to Pet Rescue-Humane Society of Eastern Oregon.
To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
