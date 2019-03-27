Pendleton
August 22, 1955 — March 26, 2019
Terry Ann Conley of Pendleton, Oregon, beloved mother of Nikolas Alexander Conley and loving sister, aunt, grand-aunt, and passionate friend to many, died in the wee hours on the morning of Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from chronic complications of Lupus (SLE) and cancer.
Terry was known for having many deep and bonding friendships throughout Oregon and Washington and touched the lives of many during her short 63 years of life. She was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, on August 22, 1955, to the late Dr. Robert Lee and Nancy Delleneck Conley. She was a strong and spirited woman who had a love for fine clothes, fashion, and art while also being a Wild Woman of the West, feeling most grounded with cowboy boots on and fishing the Clackamas and Umatilla rivers. With her parents and siblings, she was a world-wide traveller, circumventing the entire world and returning in her later years with her son to expose him to the glory of ship travel. She deeply loved the Caribbean but her heart was grounded in the rugged beauty of Eastern Oregon’s Blue Mountains, where she spent a lifetime each summer visiting or working at the Bar M Ranch.
Terry is predeceased by her mother and father, and a husband. Survivors include her son, Nikolas Alexander Conley of Vancouver, Washington; her brother Mark Joseph Conley of Eugene, Oregon; her sister Janet Esther Tobkin Conley of Parsonsfield, Maine; her sister Linda Elizabeth Swift of Vancouver, Washington; her niece Chloe Jeannine Swift and nephew Lauren Swift of Vancouver, Washington; and her precious grand-niece Aliyah Swift of Vancouver, Washington.
At her request, she had arranged for her body to be donated to the Oregon Health Science University for research and education. There will be no services or funeral.
Friends and loved ones who wish to honor her memory are invited to donate to the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital by visiting their website at https://www.onwardohsu.org/kids.
Those who wish to share stories or pass on condolences to the family are invited to send those via email to sprinkles@myfairpoint.net, where they will be cherished, shared, and bound into a special scrapbook for her beloved son.
