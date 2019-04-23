Kalispell, Mont.
December 20, 1948 — April 19, 2019
Terry G. Brutscher, age 70, passed away on April 19, 2019, from complications from leukemia.
Terry was born on December 20, 1948, in Spirit Lake, Idaho, and was raised in Weston, Oregon.
Terry joined the Army and served his time during the Korean Conflict.
Terry worked as a real-estate appraiser first in Umatilla County for a few years and then becoming self-employed for the remainder of his 30-year career.
He enjoyed ATVing, hunting, fishing. He loved the RV life before and after retirement, especially after.
Terry is preceded in death by his loving wife Sharron Brutscher, and brother Ronald Brutscher.
He is survived by his children Dawn Aby of Weston, Ore., Chad Brutscher of Kalispell, Mont., and Monica Navarro of Kennewick, Wash.; brothers Ken Brutscher of Hermiston, Ore., and Bob Brutscher of Boardman, Ore.; and grandchildren Jacob Brutscher, Samantha Keeney, Matison Keeney, Brittney Brutscher, Blake Brutscher and Jared Brutscher.
No services are planned per Terry’s request. A small gathering of family and close friends will take place at the Brutscher ranch in Weston, Ore.
Friends are encouraged to visit our website at www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.