Prineville
May 20, 1961 — March 5, 2021
Terry Leroy Toll, 59, of Prineville, Oregon, passed away at home on Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born May 20, 1961, in Heppner, Oregon, to Leonard and Rene (Griffith) Toll. Terry grew up in Heppner participating in Webelos Scouts, Little League, and dirt bike riding.
He graduated from Heppner High School Class of 1979, and went on to Wyoming Technical Institute and graduated from the auto diesel mechanic’s program. Terry moved to Prineville in 1982. He married Lauri Boone in 1992, and later divorced.
Terry worked for Les Schwab for 16 years, and finished his career working in the aircraft manufacturing and maintenance industries.
Known by his friends as Gumby, Taz, or Tear em’ Up Terry, he was the life of the party. Many would remember him by the laughs he imparted. He was quick to make people feel respected and appreciated, and had a genuine heart. Terry loved everything automotive and motorcycles. His greatest passion was being outdoors. Terry especially enjoyed spending time at a family cabin in the Blue Mountains riding snowmobiles and four-wheelers. Later in life he found a deep conviction for the Lord.
Terry was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Rene and John Ledbetter; stepmother Lorine Toll; and stepsister Jeanette Sunseri. He is survived by his daughter Leah (Jacob) Snodgrass; granddaughters Jayde and Lyndi Wolfenbarger; father Leonard Toll; sisters Toni (Jeff) Roach and Tami Johlke; stepsisters June Bennett and Judy (Mike) Lathrom; and a cluster of other loving family members and friends.
A celebration of life for Terry will be held in Heppner at a later date.
Donations in the name of Terry L. Toll can be made to the Heppner Library-Museum, P.O. Box 325, Heppner, OR 97836.
