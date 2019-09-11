Stanfield
December 10, 1955 — September 7, 2019
Terryl Dean Aichele was born December 10, 1955, in Pendleton, Oregon, the daughter of Howard and Doris (Marlnee) Taylor. She passed away in Richland, Washington, on September 7, 2019, at the age of 63.
Terryl grew up and attended school in Echo and Stanfield, graduating from Stanfield High School in the class of 1974. She worked for ARZ Farms for several years where she met future husband Vic Aichele. The couple were united in marriage on May 1, 1976, at First Christian Church in Hermiston. Terryl and Vic began farming for themselves in 1981, running Aichele Farms together for nearly 40 years.
Terryl loved spending time with her family and her three dogs.
She is survived by her husband Vic; her sons Jeff with wife Kathleen Aichele, and Jon with wife Young Rae Aichele; and her four grandsons Cooper, Jackson, Haden and Logan.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family gathering was held with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
