Pendleton
October 25, 1963 — September 23, 2019
Tessa Lynn Carver was born on October 25, 1963, to Buddy and Lynda Sept in Walla Walla, Wash., She grew up in Walla Walla. In her early 20s she moved to Pendleton, Ore.
Tessa worked at Burger Island until its closing. At that time she went to work at St. Anthony Hospital in the housekeeping department. She retired early for health reasons, but remained very active in the community.
She volunteered at SAH gift shop, and the Community Thrift Shop. Tessa enjoyed helping others, and for decades she volunteered with Special Olympics. She was a member of the Pendleton Seventh-day Adventist Church, helping in the children's Sabbath School and Vacation Bible School. She also helped in the reading program at Harris Jr. Academy.
Tessa enjoyed camping, fishing, four-wheeling, games, knitting, karaoke, yard sales, going on outings, and visiting PAWS. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
In 2016 she married Enoch "Doug" Bass. She was preceded in death by husband Doug Bass, mother Lynda Sept, brother Jed Sept, and stepson Jeremy Bass.
Tessa is survived by her father, "Bud" Sept, her son Kevin Carver, daughter-in-law Nicole Carver, granddaughter Olivia, niece Isolda Sept, nephew Tristan Sept, niece Billie Lynn Sanderson, and many extended family members.
A Celebration of Life was held on October 25, 2019, at the Pendleton Seventh-day Adventist Church.
