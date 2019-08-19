Milton-Freewater
October 30, 1931 — August 12, 2019
Thelma J. Garton, 87-year-old Milton-Freewater, Oregon, resident, oldest daughter of six kids born to Elsie and Mack Cain, died August 12, 2019, at Providence St. Mary’s Hospital.
She married Herbert Garton in 1948 and they had four children, Michael, Kalvin, Scott and Jacqueline, 11 grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert and brothers Charles and Roy Cain, and is survived by a brother, Bill Cain, and sisters Shirley Clark and Joetta Bowen.
Upon arriving in Oregon, Thelma worked in local canneries and then became a dental assistant for Dr. Ivan Wheeler for many years. She was a passionate sports fan and very athletic, once being a member of the Oklahoma Redheads Softball team. She was also well known for her bowling skills. Her favorite activities were family get-togethers along with gardening, Mariners baseball, bowling, card games, jigsaw puzzles and attending kids and grandkids sports activities.
A private celebration of her life is being planned for family and friends with a potluck dinner on Saturday, August 24.
In lieu of flowers, she would like donations made to the Frazier Farmstead Museum mailed to P.O. Box 646, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
To leave a condolence online, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
