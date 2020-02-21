Hermiston
May 23, 1926 — February 16, 2020
Thelma Louise (Kennedy) Townsend was born May 23, 1926, in Council, Idaho. She died February 16, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon.
Thelma grew up near Adams, Oregon, with her parents Chester and Leila Kennedy on what was then known as the Blakely Ranch. She moved to Pendleton after her marriage to Milton C. Townsend in 1941. Thelma often said that she did not understand why anyone would want to live anyplace else.
A dedicated wife and mother, Thelma was also actively involved as a volunteer in her community and her church; especially where kids were involved. Her biggest joys where serving as a 4-H leader, Cub Scout den mother, Campfire Girls leader, Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent for Calvary Baptist Church. Thelma’s faith in God was a major part of her of her life and it showed through her kind and giving spirit. Thelma served on the board of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Umatilla/Morrow County. She helped with Good News clubs in Pendleton and served as the store manager of the CEF Bookstore for 10 years. Thelma attended the Pendleton Christian Businesswomen’s Club and Calvary Baptist Dorcas Circle Club (a foreign missionary support group). She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Pendleton for over 40 years until its closure, when she then became a faithful attender and supporter of Pendleton Free Methodist Church.
In addition to wife, mother, and volunteer, Thelma worked outside the home at various locations. Her love of sewing turned into a business supplying alterations and tailor services. Thelma drove school bus for the Pendleton School District in the 1950s and was a bookkeeper for Milton’s various business enterprises. Thelma’s final position before retirement was working as a receptionist for Ruud’s Hearing Aid Service in Pendleton, Oregon.
Thelma is preceded in death by husband Milton, daughters-in-law Zelda Townsend and Donna Townsend, and grandson Chris Blakeney. She is survived by her five children: Marilyn Townsend of Pendleton, Ore., Marsha Marcuson (Bob) of Spokane, Wash., Steven Townsend of Umatilla, Ore., Michael Townsend of Paterson, Wash., and Mark Townsend (Kammi) of Pendleton, Ore.; and eight grandchildren: Shawn (Tina) Carey, Brent (Tess) Carey, Brian (Kim) Townsend, Melissa (Lynn) Ver Steeg, Jason (Molly) Townsend, Kevin (Kaylena) Townsend, Brandon Townsend, and Ryan (Heather) Townsend. She also leaves seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Thelma on Saturday, February 29 at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Free Methodist Church, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Thelma. Visit www.alz.org and click “Donate.”
