Pendleton
November 14, 1962 — September 5, 2020
Theodore “Ted” Bill, 57, of Pendleton, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home. He was born November 13, 1962, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Kenneth and Augustine (Thompson) Bill.
Ted grew up in Pendleton attending John Murray and Pendleton High School. He enjoyed watching wrestling, basketball and football. Also enjoyed gambling, fishing, throwing knives and hunting and skateboarding.
Ted worked for Wildhorse Resort as a poker dealer.
He is survived by his brothers Gary Sampson and James and Alan Bill, and sister Angene Bill.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Augustine Bill, brothers Leo Sampson, Mike and Christopher Bill, and his sister Karen Jim.
Dressing was held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 8 a.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Mission, with burial following at Agency Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
