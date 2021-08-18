Thomas Andrew McGill, 68, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 14, 2021. He was born in Danville, Illinois, on Dec. 24, 1952, to James and Ida McGill. Saving the best for last, Tom was the youngest of seven.
Tom spent his childhood moving across the country, but called Canby, Oregon, his home for the last 36 years. He retired from Stanley Hydraulic Tools after 31 years and spent his retirement doing the things he loved: shooting, tinkering in his shop, and spending time with his family and friends.
Tom married Teresa Taylor in 1975 and together they raised two children whom he prayed for daily. He was a man of profound faith; he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at a very young age, and he walked with God daily.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; two children, Mindy (husband Travis) McCraw and Corey (wife Karen); three brothers, Perry (Sandra), Roy and David (Dorothy); two sisters, Barbara Jessmer and Janice (Don) Potter; and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Canby Pioneer Chapel in Canby, Oregon. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton, Oregon.
To plant a tree in memory of Obit: McGill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.