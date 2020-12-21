Fredericksburg, Virginia
January 29, 1960 — December 5, 2020
Thomas Craig (Tom) Hickey, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was born on January 29, 1960, in Laramie, Wyoming, to parents James and Peggy Ross Hickey. Tom died on December 5, 2020, at his Fredericksburg home at the age of 60 years.
He spent part of his childhood years living in Issaquah, Washington, and later moved to Hermiston, Oregon, where he attended Hermiston Senior High School.
In 1978, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy, served as an H-53 helicopter maintenance technician, and was honorably discharged 1982.
He also held a graduate with honors degree in computer aided drafting and design from ITT Technical Institute; and was an active journeyman mechanic from 2001 to 2020 with 602 Steamfitters local union in Maryland.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannine M. Nelson, Fredericksburg, Va.; son Cordell William Hickey, Fredericksburg, Va.; sister Sherri Stogner, Hermiston, Ore.; nephews Steven
Stogner, Keith Hickey, Brandon Hickey, K. Hickey, and Dylan Hickey; nieces Lynnette and Michele; and sisters-in-law Sandy Hickey and Savannah Nelson.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, James Alexander Hickey; mother Peggy Ross Hickey; brothers James A. Hickey Jr., Danny M. Hickey and James “Doug” Hickey; and grandparents John Ross and Estelle Ross Hoopaw.
Please share your condolences at https://www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.
