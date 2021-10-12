Thomas E. Stewart, 61, of Pendleton, died Oct. 6, 2021. He was born Oct. 11, 1959, in Spokane to James and Naomi (Hess) Stewart. Thomas grew up in Washington, Idaho and Oregon. He was a cook at various locations in Pendleton. Thomas enjoyed fishing and poetry.
Thomas is survived by his sister, Kathy (James) Rinehart of Pendleton; his brothers, Tim (Colleen) Stewart of Springfield, and Dennis (Lori) Stewart of Gig Harbor, Washington; and eight nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Naomi Stewart; and brother, George Stewart. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Sign the online guestbook at burnsmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to PAWS, 517 S.E. Third St., Pendleton, OR 97801, in memory of Thomas.
