Hermiston
October 4, 1939 — February 22, 2020
Thomas Eugene Long of Hermiston was born October 4, 1939, in Baker City, Oregon, to Garnet and Esther (Heggie) Long. He passed away in Hermiston on February 22, 2020, at the age of 80.
Tom lived in Baker City throughout his childhood, where he attended school and graduated with the class of 1957. After high school, he continued to live and work in Baker City for several years until moving to Arkansas to work at a missile base. He continued work at various jobs in and around Arkansas and Tennessee.
He returned to Baker City in 1975 and then moved to Hermiston in 1980, where he worked part time in road construction and proceeded to work part time as a bartender at the Buff and Brew, and ended up working full time there when the road construction job was complete. He worked for SPI Security for several years, traveling the United States, until he got married and decided to pursue bartending full-time. He is a well-known bartender around Hermiston working at several local bars including Hales, Marti’s South and lastly the Cozy Tavern.
Tom married Teresa Thorpe-Graham on December 18, 1995, in a private ceremony in Baker City, Oregon.
Tom enjoyed taking his dogs for walks and rides, going for morning coffee, working outside in the yard, watching all types of sports, and bragging about his grandkids.
Tom is survived by his wife, Teresa; sons Lance (Jeannie) Long and Tommy Long; stepdaughters Kim Newbill, Jennifer Marshall (Shane Huston), Melissa (JR) Goodwin and Audra (Steve) Workman; brothers Gerald and Keith Long of Baker City; 11 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren, as well as many other extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held at the Harkenrider Senior Center, 255 N.E. Second St., in Hermiston on Saturday, February 29 from 1-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Tom's honor to the Hermiston Senior Center or Fuzzball Animal Rescue.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in charge of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.