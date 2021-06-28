Pendleton
May 12, 1932 — June 23, 2021
Thomas Norman Tangney, 89, of Pendleton, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington.
He was born on May 12, 1932, to Melvin and Helen (Looney) Tangney in Huntington, Oregon.
Tangney was offered a full-ride athletic scholarship to Pacific University upon graduating from Crook County High School in 1951, but he answered the call to enlist in the Marine Corps on July 24, 1951. He was deployed to Korea in November of 1951 and served in “G” Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, as a corporal. His only brother, Clarence Arthur Tangney, was killed in action at Heartbreak Ridge on Nov. 3, 1952. Tangney was removed from the combat zone as a sole surviving son and was honorably discharged on March 6, 1953.
Tangney returned to Prineville, Oregon, and reunited with his high school sweetheart, Maxine Marie Nicholas. They were married on Nov. 20, 1953. They had three children, one each year in September: Linda in 1954, Clarence in 1955, and Thomas in 1956. Linda Tangney died at the age of 2, just six days before Thomas was born.
The family moved to Pendleton in 1955 when Tangney was hired at Mid-State Lumber Company. He went to work for Carnation in 1958, delivering milk door to door. In 1980, he started the family business, Daisy Milk Company, with his wife and two sons. The family sold the business in 2001. Tangney never could stop working, so he went to work for the city of Pendleton in 2003 and retired again at age 85.
Tangney was a dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid hunter who was always on the go. He dedicated his life to community service, lending a hand to as many social clubs and community events as possible. His most notable contributions came through his involvement with VFW Post 922 of Pendleton, where he worked tirelessly to honor and support our nation’s veterans.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and daughter. He is survived by his wife, two sons, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 30, at 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Memorial acts of community service are encouraged. Donations may be made to VFW Post 922 or the Pendleton Military Tribute at pendletontribute.com.
Share online condolences at www.pioneerchapel.com.
