Cascade, Idaho
June 21, 2021
Tina L. Horn, 65, of Cascade, Idaho, passed away at home June 21, 2021, with her loved ones by her side.
Tina was married to Regie Horn for 42 years.
Tina worked in many retail and office jobs, including Walmart DC, Wildhorse, and Short Stop. She also worked self-employed for several years while custom haying.
She loved going to the ocean and the mountains, and enjoyed time with her family and friends. She also liked activities like hunting, fishing, quilting, reading, gaming, and social media.
Tina is survived by her husband Regie of Cascade, Idaho; a son, Brian Hight (Shelly) of Kennewick, Washington; and three daughters: Alicia Nevil (Scott) of Hermiston, Oregon, Tammi Martin of Albany, Oregon, and Tondra Lee (Dale) of Sherwood, Oregon; two sisters: Teresa Hubbard (Steve) of Hermiston, Oregon, and Tami Stone of Hermiston, Oregon; seven grandchildren: Ricky, Courtney, Jennifer, Kimberly, Micayla, Victoria and Cutter; and three great-grandchildren.
Tina was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Naomi Fritts, and her brother Jerry Fritts.
Arrangements in care of McCall Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.mccallfunerals.com.
