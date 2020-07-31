Pendleton
October 28, 1944 — July 26, 2020
Tina Patricia “Patsy” Unrau, also known as Nana, was born on October 28, 1944, in Birmingham, Alabama. She lived an amazing life and lived in several places as a child. She skipped two grades and graduated high school at age 16, two years earlier than her peers. When she was 14 she met Hans Unrau, who was stationed at the same Air Force base near Reno, Nevada, as her stepfather. Hans taught her how to drive, and started dating her, chaperoned by her grandmother, when she was only 14 and he was 23.
Later,Tina moved to Mississippi, and when she was about to marry another man, her mother called Hans and invited him to consider marrying her daughter. The rest is history. Tina drove across the country and married Hans in Reno and then lived in Reno, Elko, Reno, and finally Pendleton, Oregon, where she resided for 39 years.
She is loved by very many, and has friends all over the globe. She traveled with her family or just with Hans all over Europe, including a cruise around the tip of South America.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Hans, and leaves behind three children, Sid Unrau (Maren), Kris Green (Wayne), and Sean. She has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
On the July 4 weekend this year she gathered together with six of her grandchildren and all six of her great-grandchildren (Jarret, Auroralee and Hinckley Bosh; Henry and Thomas “Tom Tom” Ahlstrom, and Emma Rose Unrau).
Tina was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served with Hans in the Columbia River LDS temple for about eight years.
Funeral services will be at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel in Pendleton, Oregon, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. In our reflection she will continue to live in us, and her love and influence the echo throughout all generations of time, until we are reunited with her and our Heavenly Father.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop.
Online condolences may be shared at www.pioneerchapel.com.
