Seattle, Washington
September 17, 1972 — June 21, 2020
Tobin James Zerba, 47, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, due to sudden cardiac death, despite being a runner and avid athlete.
Tobin was born on September 17, 1972, in Walla Walla, Washington, to John and Alicia Zerba. His great-great-grandfather drove a covered wagon across the Oregon Trail from Missouri to Oregon at age 15. Tobin was raised on a farm in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, along with his four siblings. In the fifth grade, he ate 32 peanut butter cookies at lunchtime, breaking the previous school record of 28. He was the Oregon state freestyle wrestling champion at the age of 8. He attended Mac-Hi, where he played football, becoming first team all-league his senior year; ran track; and was a three-time district champion wrestler, finishing third at state and Western Regional Greco Roman wrestling. He graduated in 1991 as valedictorian.
Tobin attended Lewis & Clark College as a freshman, where he was kicker on the football team, which was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. Tobin transferred to Pacific Lutheran University his sophomore year, where he graduated with a computer engineering degree.
He spent over 20 years of his career developing software at Microsoft.
Tobin married his high school sweetheart, Allyson Winn, in 1993, and they had three children together between 2001-2005. Tobin and Allyson divorced in 2011, but maintained a loving and cooperative co-parenting relationship. In 2017, Tobin met the love of his life, Shawn Sutton, and together they formed a beautiful blended family.
Tobin traveled to 20 different countries on two continents and planned to visit many more in retirement. Tobin loved to learn and became fluent in Spanish in his 30s. He was an avid gardener who loved to grow all manner of plants, including a banana tree and wheat in his urban garden.
Tobin was a life-long fan of “Weird Al” Yankovic, and loved to sing and change the words to songs. He was an apprentice master beekeeper with a love for the outdoors. Tobin loved to hike, run, ride his bicycle, and play games (Minecraft, Settlers of Catan, Dominion, and cards). Tobin was an expert genealogist, and spent many hours tracing his family’s roots. He loved salsa dancing and Latin American music. More than anything, Tobin loved spending time with Shawn and their children, including many memorable road trips.
Tobin had a zany, off-beat sense of humor, and was a proud, card-carrying member of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. He had a positive outlook and always saw the good in others. Tobin will be remembered for his exceeding kindness toward his family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors. He was dependable, consistent, and steadfast. Tobin was a beloved member of his community and will be sorely missed.
Tobin is survived by his partner, Shawn Sutton, her daughter Avery, and his children Elliot, Sylvia and Eli Zerba; his parents, John and Alicia Zerba; his siblings, Jason Zerba, Max Zerba, Marni Taylor and Shadra Sanchez; his former sister-in-law, Amy Kraft; and his nieces and nephews Lily, Xander, and Eric Kraft, Clark Zerba, Audrey and Jack Taylor, Deazen Zerba, and Rosario and Londrina Sanchez.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tobin’s memory to Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders.
An outdoor memorial service will be held in Seattle, Washington, in the coming weeks.
