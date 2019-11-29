Sparks, Nevada
August 26, 1957 — November 19, 2019
Tod Cline of Sparks, Nevada, passed away on November 19, 2019, in Fallon, Nevada. He was born in Carson City, Nevada, on August 26, 1957, to Wayne Cline and Irene Cline (Ryan).
In Tod’s early years he spent much of his childhood working with his grandparents Don and Winona James at the Zephyr Cove Riding Stables at Lake Tahoe. He also traveled to Japan with his parents as a young boy to produce Wild West shows with some great rodeo athletes, including his father, Wayne, Casey Tibbs, Ben Johnson and Herb Friedenthal.
Tod was the 1979 Reserve World Champion Team Roper at the Indian National Finals Rodeo. He won many saddles and buckles throughout his career, and some of his more treasured achievements include: winning the Sut Wilson Memorial Revolving All-Around trophy in Klamath Falls, winning the average in the Booger Barter Truck Roping in 1998, and winning the Wade & Willie Roping after promising to win the saddle to his daughter Breann, who was recovering from a traumatic car accident. He was a cowboy and spent his whole life in the rodeo industry, but Tod also was an artist, a loving husband, father and grandpa.
Tod spent part of his life in Pendleton, Oregon, producing team ropings throughout the Northwest. His daughters and grandchildren still reside in Pendleton. Tod married Virginia Coffman in October of 2013.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, and is survived by his wife, Virginia, and daughters Keta (Kenny), Brittany (Scott) and Breann, as well as his five grandchildren: Ryan, Riley, Kayden, Abigail and Cameron.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 7 at The Salvation Army of Reno at 10:30 a.m.
