Hermiston
April 1, 1953 — July 10, 2020
Toni Lorraine Addington of Hermiston was born April 1, 1953, in Santa Rosa, California, the daughter of Marlin “Joe” and Barbara (Malugani) Marshall. She passed away in her home, in the loving arms of her husband and best friend. She was surrounded by prayer and family as she passed on July 10, 2020, at the age of 67. Toni is preceded in death by her father, Joe Marshall, and brother Walter Marshall.
She is survived by her husband and best friend, Don; daughter Jessica and son-in-law Craig Raphael; mother Barbara Marshall; brother David Marshall and sister Elizabeth Lynne Hall; grandchildren Amanda Griffith and Charlie Griffith; Momma Toni/Grandma Toni to many extended and adopted family members. She was auntie to many nieces and nephews and loved each of them dearly.
As an Air Force brat, Toni travelled extensively throughout the United States and internationally during her childhood. She graduated from Vanden High School near Travis AFB in 1971. She lived in the Bay Area of California throughout much of her adult life until moving to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1994.
Toni enjoyed bowling where she served in a leadership position and was a member of the 600 club. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting and golfing as well as reading. She was often found praying in the early morning hours as well as throughout the day.
Her true passion, however, was for her family and friends. The love and dedication that she bestowed upon her family was unlimited. Her devotion to her faith was widespread and she often taught her family by the Bible. She was always quoting scriptures or “positive” sayings. Her biggest request was that people showed kindness and love to all.
Toni married her best friend, Don Addington, on October 15, 1988, in Los Gatos, California. From this day forward, both Toni and Don formed a bond and a relationship that is unsurpassed by none and unbreakable. Their adventures took them on motorcycle rides, road trips and finally landed them in Hermiston. This is where Don proceeded to build a house of love for his bride, her castle as she called it. Don and Toni together helped build a family and home that many will continue to call their safe haven.
For “Momma Toni” or “Grandma Toni,” family was more than blood. To her, family meant a deep love and lasting relationship, regardless where you originated from. Momma Toni created a legacy of love and values that spanned over four generations. To her, family meant love. Food, fun and sun were some of her favorite pastimes and she shared this with all of those that came upon her porch. BBQ, fireworks, long talks of Jesus, life teachings and laughs, this is what Toni loved about life.
Toni had a calling to help children and she served as a caregiver for children of all ages throughout her lifetime. She volunteered at CASA and loved dressing up as a clown.
Most important to Toni was her strong faith in the Lord and she was a mighty prayer warrior. She fought to the end to make sure that everyone was counted and nobody was left behind. Her prayers and faith in the Lord gave her peace at the end of her life and she is now dancing in Heaven with our Lord.
Toni’s biggest question at the end of her journey was: “Where will you spend eternity”?
In Toni’s own words: “Our life is good. God has provided so much joy and good memories, thanks for putting up with me considering they said it wouldn't last 6 months hahaha 30 plus years later it's been a wild journey and worth it all. Glory to God I'm home.”
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. Services will be at Living Faith Church and there will be a continued celebration following the service. The Celebration of Toni will be at her home, across the street from Living Faith Church.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements.
Family suggests memorial contributions in her memory be made to the Salvation Army or to Vange John Memorial Hospice.
