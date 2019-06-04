Pilot Rock
June 6, 1997 — May 28, 2019
Toni Renee Brown, 21, of Pilot Rock, died May 28, 2019. She was born in Pendleton, Oregon, on June 6, 1997, to Kevin Brown and April Brown.
Toni grew up in Pilot Rock, Oregon, attended Pilot Rock schools all 12 years and graduated in 2015. She enjoyed playing volleyball and basketball in high school.
Her joys in her life where spending the day in the mountains, and her two beautiful children, Hayden and Lillie Winnett.
She is survived by her children Hayden and Lillie Winnett; her parents, Kevin Brown (Heather Brown) and April Brown (Kelly Harer); her brothers and sisters, Kevin Lee, Travis, Trentin, Charity, Dakota and Kaitlyn; her grandmother, Juanita Brown; two aunts and three uncles; and two nephews. She is preceded in death by grandfather Harvey Brown.
A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Life Church, 222 S.W. Third St., Pilot Rock, with a potluck to follow.
Burns Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
