Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
October 14, 1937 — April 5, 2019
Tonya Valorie Wolf Mishler passed away April 5, 2019, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
She was born October 14, 1937, in Prairie City, Oregon, to Lester and Inez Wolf. She was the oldest of four siblings, Tinka, Larry and Tava. Her family moved to Bend, Ore., and she attended schools there. Tonya graduated with high honors including awards for her violin excellence.
She married Kirt Skinner and they had five boys, Michael, Rick, Jeff, Donald and Mark. The family spent many years in Pendleton, Ore., where they were involved in Scouting with all five sons completing the Eagle Scout Award and the parents receiving the Oregon State Mr. & Mrs. Scout Award one year.
Tonya worked in the banking profession and volunteered in many philanthropic activities.
The couple divorced and Tonya remained in the area while she pursued a private pilot’s license, as she loved to fly, and she met Tom Mishler also learning to fly. Tonya married Tom in 1976 and they both valued their blended family. Their many experiences included fishing in Alaska; commercial fishing off the coast of Oregon; annual hunting trips in Oregon; airplane renovation, and so many adventures.
After retiring to Sheridan, Ore., Tonya became an accomplished artist in oil paints and she traveled to shows. Serving on the city council, the city library and other youth groups kept her busy along with creating beautiful gardens at their home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Mark in 2015; her husband Tom in 2017; her stepson, Roger; and brothers-in-law Joe Woods and Lavern Schaffer. She is survived by her sons Mike (Bobbie), Rick, Jeff (Teresa), and Don (Julie); daughter-in-law Dawn; her siblings Tinka Schaffer, Larry Wolf (Bobbie) and Tava Woods; her stepson Garland (Michelle); and stepdaughters Karen Brown and Cindy Woodrum. She loved her amazing Skinner grandchildren Jason, Shanna, Candice, Kayleigh, Asa, Beau, Maree, Nic, David, Heidi, Logan and Paige; and her Mishler grandchildren Tyler and Tully. Tonya also had great-grandchildren: Cedar, Hailey, Kylie, Maddox, Hunter, Mathew and Sawyer; and the special Mishler extended family. There were many nephews and nieces that loved her and she will be missed by all the family.
Her final resting place will be in Sheridan, Ore., with her late husband. There will be a family gathering at a later date.
Arrangements by Yates Funeral Home. Please visit Tonya’s online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com
”They That Wait Upon The Lord, Shall Renew Their Strength, They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, gone, for they will surely sprout wings and fly off to the sky like an eagle.” (Isaiah 40:31)
