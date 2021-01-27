Pendleton
January 22, 1988 — January 18, 2021
Travis Aubrey Newsome was born January 22, 1988, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Kristian Higginbottom and Gina Vixie Schertenlieb. He tragically passed on January 18, 2021, from a firearm accident.
Travis, his brother Ryan and sisters Tiffany and Savanna were raised and attended school in Pendleton. Travis graduated in 2006.
In 2009, Travis joined the United States Marine Corps. He served with the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines in Afghanistan, the Sangin district, Helmand Province Operation Enduring Freedom 12.2 and the Global War on Terrorism from Sept. 2012-April 2013. He was honorable discharged from service July 2013, receiving the Combat Action Ribbon, (Afghanistan), National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, (W/1 Star), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (2), NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan, Black Belt Marine Corp Martial Arts.
While in Afghanistan, with over 140 combat runs, Travis was always in the lead vehicle and the point gunner when departing friendly lines. Cpl. Ryser, Jack, stated when the convoy returned from each run his fellow Marines were glad to see each other. Jack said he was always nervous for Travis being in the lead vehicle. Cpl. Ryser, Sgt. Ader, LCpl. Detamore, Cpl. Tansey we thank you for your service and the bond that was formed with our son LCpl. Newsome. Here’s to the Beans, Bullets and Band Aids.
In 2014 Travis began a career at Cayuse Technology. Hired as a customer service rep, he advanced into Human Resources and most recently delivery manager.
During inclement weather Travis would drive to employees’ homes and transport them to and from work. Travis being gone has impacted so many. He was a morale builder and a motivator who is deeply missed.
Appreciating the purchase of a new home, Travis was undertaking home improvements, growing fresh vegetables in his garden, and entertaining family and friends with bonfires and BBQs.
Travis was an avid cook. He enjoyed watching cooking shows and was a self-proclaimed connoisseur of wild game. He worked hard at sharing the bounty that he harvested with his family, but they would have no part of it. After a turkey dinner that Travis had prepared, he asked suspiciously, “How did you like the turkey?” The family responded, “Why?” He then proceeded to tell them that he harvested the turkey and had Safeway package it so they would not know it was wild.
He was a pretty special individual.
Travis is survived by his mother Gina (Joe) of Kennewick, Washington; his dad, Bob Newsome of Pendleton; his father, Kristian Higginbottom of Pilot Rock; sisters Tiffany of Richland, Washington, and Savanna of Springfield, Oregon; aunt Paula Vixie; uncle Allen Vixie (Linda Robinson); uncle Roman and aunt Karen Olivera; cousins Daniel and Eric Smootz, and Micah and Evangelina Olivera; and lifelong friends Miles Becker, Cody Scott, Vince Lantis, Brandon Gatschet, Vaugh Hamby, who recently passed, and Vaugh’s son Dalton.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
