June 2, 1962 — January 3, 2021
Valerie L. (Runion) Hurford was born on June 2, 1962, in Tumwater, Washington, to parents Yvonne and Willard Runion. She died on January 3, 2021, at her home in Umatilla, Oregon, at the age of 58 years.
She is survived by her brother Clyde; her children Cody Runion, KaSandra Hurford and Courtnie Hurford; her grandkids Xavier (10), Isabella (3), Benjamin (7 months) and Leonardo (7 months); and several cousins and nieces.
She enjoyed gardening, being in the sun, relaxing with family and making unforgettable memories with her children. She enjoyed shopping, getting excited and stopping at every yard sale regardless if it was a bad one or not. She loved the outdoors and, most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren the most. Those babies were her pride and joy. She enjoyed helping/taking care of people when she could, even If it meant putting others first before herself. She had a good heart and meant well always. She will be missed by many, forever and always.
A graveside service following state guidelines will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Valerie with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
