October 29, 1981 — December 10, 2020
Vaughn Craig Hamby was born Oct. 29, 1981, in Anaconda, Montana, to Bill and Julia Hamby. Vaughn attended Sherwood and Hawthorne grade schools in Pendleton and Pendleton High School, graduating in 2000.
He joined the Army in August of 2000 where he spent time at Ft. Knox, Kentucky and Ft. Sill Oklahoma until 2003. He married Diane Verdin in July 2010, later divorcing in November 2019.
He worked for Kelly Lumber where they became his family and friends. Vaugh enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, actually anything outdoors and also bowling. But his greatest achievement and joy was his children. He enjoyed spending time with his son, Dalton, doing experiments and playing video games. He enjoyed anything about family and friends, which a special thanks goes out to his neighbor and loyal friend, Travis. He will always be remembered as the best father and son in the world.
He is survived by his sons, Kacyn and Dalton Craig Hamby; daughters, Zila Horn and Tessa Collier all of Pendleton; his parents, Bill and Julia Hamby of Pendleton; his sisters, Stacey of Idaho, Fawn of Washington, Alissa of Montana; numerous aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Christine Hamby and Dewey and Julia Francisco.
A special thanks goes to the Pendleton Police, Glen Hamby and Kelly Lumber for all there help during the family’s time of need. A celebration of life will be held Saturday Jan 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Hamby Ranch Shop on 395 S. through Pilot Rock (big shop on the right across from Yellow Jacket Road). Masks can be worn at personal discretion. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to his son Dalton’s trust in care of Kelly Lumber or his parents, Bill and Julia Hamby.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
