Long Creek
May 6, 1925 — August 7, 2020
Velda Fay Davis, 95, of Long Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's home in Long Creek. Velda was born May 6, 1925, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Murry and Mary Moore.
She attended school all 12 years in Pendleton. She then went on to beauty school in Walla Walla, Washington, opening her own salon, “Velda’s Hair Fashions.” She was in the beautician business most of her life.
Velda married Edward Davis on February 28, 1945, in Goldendale, Washington, and they were married until Edward’s passing in 1996. They had two daughters, Linda and Patricia. Velda and Edward lived in Pendleton until his retirement, and they then moved to Long Creek, Oregon.
Velda is survived by her daughters Linda Kranovich of Milwaukie, Oregon, and Patricia (Joseph) Walton of Granite Creek. Her grandchildren are Rebecca (Andrew) Johnson, Jennifer (Russell) Fecht, Melinda (Jared) Peters, Mathew (Molly) Kranovich and Jeffrey (Megan) Kranovich, and her great-grandchildren are Timothy Fecht, Conner Fecht, Katelyn Johnson, Brooke Johnson, Avery Peters, and Clarie, Eddie, Brendan, Jimmy, Lydia and Logan Kranovich.
She is preceded in death by her husband Edward Davis, her parents Murry and Mary Moore, brother Leslie Moore, and sisters Helen Perry and Mildred Fullerton.
Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory.
A private family burial will be held at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
