Umatilla
January 8, 1925 — May 18, 2020
Velma Jean “VJ” Bowman was born in Central Point, Oregon, on January 8, 1925, to Leonard and Hazel Mae Bowman or Merrill, Oregon. Velma attended grade school in Merrill and then Henley High School in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
While in high school, she participated in Home Economics Club, Camp Fire Girls, Pep Club and played basketball for Henley High School Girls team. She also developed an interest in microbiology and planned to pursue her college degree in that field. However, Velma met William Martin “Mac” McClannahan while he was stationed at Camp Tulelake and they married in Klamath Falls June 28, 1945.
VJ and Mac’s first home was in Merrill where they began farming and welcoming their children Katherine Sue and Mitchell Leonard. The family relocated to Burbank, Washington, in 1950 after receiving a 160-acre land grant to expand their farming and provide a home. In time, VJ and Mac began adding farm land in Umatilla, Oregon, to where they eventually moved in 1966. In addition to farming they operated Dunn and McClannahan Farms, Oregon Potato Fresh Pack, Selectric Inc. and Oregon Dehydration Inc. in Umatilla.
Along with her other duties Velma operated the Umatilla Theater and then built and operated Hermiston Cinema for many years. While living in Umatilla, VJ served on the Umatilla Community Hospital Board of Directors and subsequently on the Good Shepherd Community Hospital Board for a combined 38 years. Over the years VJ enjoyed many walks on the McNary Wildlife Nature Area trails.
She also relaxed by crocheting her “Happy Butterflies,” which she donated to Good Shepherd Community Hospital to be used to brighten adults' and children’s days.
Velma and Mac were together for over 70 years before Mac’s death in 2016. VJ continued to live in the family home in Umatilla until her death May 18, 2020, at the age of 95. She is so very missed by her two surviving children, five surviving grandchildren and eight surviving great-grandchildren.
Velma Jean McClannahan is survived by daughter Katherine Sue “Kathie” McClannahan and son Mitchell Leonard “Mitch” McClannahan; grandchildren Kimberly L. Townsend, Seth T. Barrett, Benjamin H. Barrett, Mitchell E. McClannahan and Patrick S. McClannahan; and great-grandchildren Bailey, Adrien, Garrett, Chase, Madison, Tansy, Lucy and Weston. Velma was preceded in death by her father Leonard, mother Hazel, sister Mary Jane, sister Louise, grandson William and husband William.
There will be no services held at this time.
Please share memories of VJ with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
