Pendleton
February 22, 1920 — April 3, 2020
Velma Last, 100, passed away on April 3, 2020, in Pendleton, Oregon. She was born on Feb. 22, 1920, in Clinton, Utah. She was the third of 14 children born to Erma and Andrew Patterson.
There were many moves as a child. She discontinued school after the eighth grade. To earn her own money, she cleaned houses and babysat. Her favorite music was Guy Lombardo. She loved dancing under the stars at White City in Ogden.
She met the love of her life working in her dad's sugar beet fields. She married James (Jimmy) Last in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 1939. They moved to North Powder, Oregon, soon after.
Velma stayed at home, raising four daughters. She was a wonderful cook, making ordinary ingredients into delicious and healthy meals. She was a very talented seamstress, making doll clothes and many girls' dresses. She loved to do all kinds of needlework in her spare time. The family moved to College Place, Wash., in 1955, then to Pilot Rock, Ore., in 1956 where the last Last daughter was born.
Velma was involved in many church activities. She worked in the Primary Children and Relief Society organizations in many capacities. She also used her sewing and handwork skills making pillowcases, dish towels and other items for sale at bazaars. She and others in the Pilot Rock Relief Society made more than 125 elephant baby quilts, sold and sent many throughout the country and as far away as Germany. Money from the quilts and bazaars helped build a chapel for the Pilot Rock Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, of which Jim was branch president for 11 years. They thoroughly enjoyed their time as name extraction workers, especially with the Spanish names. They also spent several years working in the Seattle Temple.
Velma's family was most important to her. Each holiday shared with children and grandchildren was made special because of her. She loved and respected each of her sons-in-law. Velma and Jim were married 55 years when he passed away in 1994.
Velma is survived by sisters Marilyn, Shanna and Sharon; brother Ralph; daughters Sherry Roberts (Mike), Vancouver, Wash., Linda Hamilton (Dennis), Pendleton, and Gloria Lankford (Morris), Julie Humphreys (Tom) and Jamie Kinney (Jerry), all of Pilot Rock. She had 21 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Velma was an angel — a life beautifully lived.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' humanitarian efforts or to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with pioneerchapel.com.
