Pendleton
October 19, 1928 — April 26, 2019
Vera M. Walters, 90, passed away in Pendleton, Oregon, on April 26, 2019. She was born October 19, 1928, to Ethel and Raymond Darlington in Baker City, Oregon.
Vera grew up in Baker and graduated from Baker High School in 1947 where she enjoyed participating in many theater productions. Just days after graduation, she married Gurney Walters and they settled and started a family in Pendleton. They were married over 62 years until his death in 2009.
Vera was a dedicated homemaker, raising three sons, David, Richard and Stephen, and helping Gurney with the family business, Walters Chevron, by faithfully banking the business deposits every day. They retired after 40 years and spent their winters in Yuma, Arizona, along with dozens and dozens of friends from around the country. Together, their greatest joy was hosting the Yuma/Pendleton party many times over the years and the family has boxes of photographs that document this fact.
In addition to being an active volunteer in her children’s sports, Vera also enjoyed years of working her weekly shift at the Pendleton Bargain Counter, especially in her later years with her good friend, Gloria Moxley. Walters Chevron was also a sponsor to so many softball and baseball teams over the years and she was known to attend many of those games. Vera played league bowling for decades and made lifelong friendships at the bowling alley.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son David, daughter-in-law Toni, grandson Christopher, brother Bill Darlington and sister-in-law Rosie. She is survived by Stephen and his wife, Michele, and their daughter Aimee; Ric, his wife Pat and their children Valerie and Peter; grandchildren Clint, Brian and Sarah; and brother Ernie and his wife Roberta of Baker City. Her family also included many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Vera will be interned at the Olney Memorial Garden with family and a memorial celebration with friends and family will be held in July.
Donations may be made in Vera’s honor to the Dave Walters Memorial Softball Scholarship Fund at the Umatilla County Federal Credit Union, 911 S.W. Dorion Avenue, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, handled arrangements.
