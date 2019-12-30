Stanfield
June 27, 1934 - Dec. 27, 2019
Verla M. (Lindsey) Thompson was born June 27, 1934, in La Grande, Oregon, to parents, Curtis and Edith (Carper) Lindsey. She died December 27, 2019, at her home in Stanfield, Oregon, at the age of 85.
Verla started her life in La Grande, but moved to Pendleton when she was still a little girl. She graduated from Pendleton High School in the class of 1952. She was united in marriage to Fred Thompson on August 1, 1954, in Pendleton, Oregon. The couple lived in Pendleton until the mid-1960’s when they built their own home in Stanfield, Oregon. Their daughter Linda was born 1968.
Verla was a stay-at-home mom until her daughter was in school, then she went to work as a secretary at West Grade School in Stanfield. She managed the office and fixed many a scraped knee and hugged away tears of many an elementary school student. She retired around 1999. Verla enjoyed doing crafty things, like crocheting, cross stitching, and flower arranging until her fingers told her it was time to find a new hobby. In her later life, she enjoyed doing puzzles and decorating her house. One of her favorite activities was to go to Goodwill and find “treasures” to help with her decorating ideas. Verla was also a member of “The Pollyanna’s.” She spent many a Saturday laughing and telling stories with her lady friends.
Verla’s favorite time spent was with her daughter and granddaughter. She was the best wife, mom, and nana, and will be forever missed. She brightened the lives of all that met her through her sense of humor and smile. Heaven gained a very special angel on Dec. 27.
Verla is survived by her husband of 65 years, Fred Thompson, Stanfield, Oregon; her daughter, Linda Thompson, Pendleton, Oregon; and her granddaughter, Maddie Thompson, Pendleton, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at The Pleasant View Cemetery on Stanfield, Oregon. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Please share memories of Verla with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.