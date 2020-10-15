Salem
October 6, 1934 — May 19, 2020
Verle A. Bechtel died May 19, 2020, at his home in Salem, Oregon, where he lived with Judy, his beloved wife of 61 years.
Verle was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was born on October 6, 1934, in Wallowa, Oregon, to Mary Schaeffer and Audas E. Bechtel. He grew up on their small family farm and attended local schools.
He continued his education at Eastern Oregon College, interrupting it to serve in the U.S. Army. Upon returning to Oregon, he continued his education at EOU.
On June 27, 1958, he married Judith Carman in Wallowa. They moved to Corvallis, and he transferred to Oregon State University where he received a B.S. degree in agriculture in 1960. The following year he received his teaching credentials from the University of Oregon, and they relocated to Vale where he taught chemistry and math at Vale Union High School for 12 years. In the meantime he earned an M.S. in education and an externship in educational administration from EOU.
Verle was an Oregon educator for 39 years and served as superintendent of the Elgin, Echo, and Athena-Weston school districts. He retired as superintendent of the Columbia ESD.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Jack, and is survived by his sister Beth Mosher, wife Judith, daughter Debra Grant, son Bruce Bechtel, son-in-law Larry Grant, daughter-in-law Lorenza Chavarria, granddaughters Katrin Grant and Ana Bechtel, and grandsons Nelson Grant and Ian Bechtel.
We cherish his memory: his selflessness, caring, warmth, generosity, and love will remain with us for the rest of our lives.
City View Funeral Home in Salem is assisting the family.
