Hermiston
December 13, 1940 — January 1, 2021
Verlyn Paul Schulz was born on December 13, 1940, in Parsons, Kansas, and died on January 1, 2021, at his home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 80 years.
As a child, Verlyn’s family left their dust storm-ruined Kansas farm and moved to the fruit orchards of Washington. Over the years, Verlyn moved several times before settling with his parents and four siblings in Echo, Oregon, when he was in elementary school.
Verlyn graduated from Echo High School in 1958 and then from Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska. He returned home to teach elementary school PE in Hermiston, where he met his wife Janet, another Hermiston teacher. They were married June 14, 1969, and Verlyn continued teaching at West Park and Highland Hills until his retirement in 1998. Former students report that his classes were fun and lively, energetic and creative, fair and inclusive. He thoroughly enjoyed the hundreds of kids he came to know as their teacher.
In his spare time, Verlyn loved building and farming, including the construction of his own home and farm in the early 1970s where he and Jan welcomed their two children — Michael and Ericka. In summers, and later in retirement, Verlyn farmed his property primarily with alfalfa. He was also dedicated to his neighbor’s potato shed and delighted in being a troubleshooter for him. As an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Verlyn had a special place in his heart for maintaining the building, grounds and preschool.
Teaching through the school year, farming in the summer, and fixing everything in between brought joy to Verlyn’s life, but it was spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren that he truly cherished. He was enthusiastically interested in everything and everyone — obvious in his love of conversation. His family got used to waiting as he made new friends in every national park and foreign country during his travels (not to mention the hardware stores and bakeries). His stories were personal and genuine, as was his servant heart.
Above all, he was a loving, kind, generous and wise husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jan Schulz, Hermiston, Oregon; son Michael (Laurie) Schulz, Hermiston, Oregon; daughter Ericka (Ryan) Keefauver, Hermiston, Oregon; brothers LeRoy (Doris) Schulz, San Diego, California, and Dennis Schulz, Irvine, California; sister Dorothy Ulrich, Pilot Rock, Oregon; grandchildren Tristan (Bailey), Trisha, Annabel, Violet, Paul, Lorelai, Hannah and Aria; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Verlyn was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Phyllis Rees.
A private family service will be held with a private burial following at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers those who wish may make contributions in Verlyn’s memory to the Bethlehem Lutheran Preschool.
Please share memories of Verlyn with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.