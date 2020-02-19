Pendleton
November 30, 1932 — February 11, 2020
Verna D. Duffy, 87, of Pendleton, died February 11, 2020, at a local care facility. She was born November 30, 1932, in Broken Bow, Nebraska, to Clarence and Erma Fisher.
Verna grew up in Broken Bow until she graduated from Merna High School. After that her family then moved to California, where she met and married Don Moss. Verna then came to Oregon to live; she lived in different areas of the state and settled in Ukiah, Oregon. When she came to Oregon she married Jack Duffy.
Verna loved to work. She had many different jobs throughout her life, such as cashier bartender, phone operator, and her one of her favorites was working in an antique store in Seaside, Oregon.
She enjoyed playing cards but loved to play Chicken Foot with her grandchildren, and also like playing other card games and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her children Michael (Phyllis) Duffy of Echo, Oregon, Rick Moss of Firebaugh, California, Pam (Corky) Kohfield of Ukiah, Oregon, Matt (Karen) Duffy of Yakima, Washington, Mary (Dirk) Ballard, and Kim (Jim) Clark of Pendleton, Oregon; 17 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Ronny and Mark; her husband Jack Duffy; and her grandchildren April Jones and Random Moss.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary, Pendleton, Oregon, with a reception following the service at the Eagles Lodge in Pendleton, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
