Pendleton
January 3, 1921 — June 1, 2020
Verna J. Carter of Pendleton died Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home. She was born January 3, 1921, in Long Creek, Oregon.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at Grace Baptist Church in Pendleton, Oregon. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Long Creek Cemetery, with a dinner to follow at the Seventh-day Adventist Church Friendship Hall on Main Street in Long Creek, Oregon.
“Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glint on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle rain. When you wake in the morning hush, I am the swift, uplifting rush, of quiet birds in circling flight, I am the soft starlight at night. Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep” — Anonymous
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
