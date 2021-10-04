Vernon L. “Vern” Russell was born Nov. 27, 1925, in Prineville, to parents Seth and Alta Russell. He died Sept. 28, 2021, at his home in Boardman, at the age of 95. The family moved to Boardman in 1929. Vern graduated from Boardman High School.
In 1943, Vern enlisted in the Army Air Corps where he served as a nose gunner in a B-24 bomber. After World War II, Vern attended Oregon State University for a year and then began his first career working construction as a carpenter on federal dam projects.
While working in The Dalles he met Barbara Copple and the two were married in 1955. In 1956, Vern and Barbara, with their son Bruce, moved back to Boardman and Vern opened a Shell gas station along Highway 30. During the relocation of Boardman in the 1960s, Vern served as chairman of the Boardman planning commission and as a city councilor for 16 years.
In 1965, Vern opened a new gas station along Interstate 84 in the relocated community of Boardman. He later started Russell Oil Co., becoming a fuel jobber.
Vern was an avid fisherman spending time with family and friends salmon fishing on the Oregon coast.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Seth and Alta Russell; brother, Dale; sister, Helen; and a son, Bruce.
Vern is survived by Barbara, his wife of 66 years; son, Don Russell (Susan) of Boardman; daughter, Lorie Coleman (Stacy) of Murrieta, California; and daughter-in-law, Becky Russell of Corvallis. Vern is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. at the Riverview Cemetery, Boardman.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Vern’s memory to a charity of your choice.
