Hermiston
Nov. 21, 1956 — Sept. 15, 2020
Vicki L. (Hunsinger) Littrell of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on Nov. 21, 1956, in Pendleton, Oregon, to William “Bill” and Darlene Hunsinger. She died on Sept. 15, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 63 years.
She lived most of her life in Hermiston where she attended school and graduated from Hermiston High School in the class of 1975. She worked many jobs during her life but her last and best job was for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier. She loved her job, and recently had to retire due to her illness. Her favorite hobbies were traveling, staying in motels, and gambling in numerous casinos.
Vicki is survived by her husband of 32 years, Steve Littrell; and two daughters, Christina Weems and Jamie Littrell, both of Hermiston. Also on her husband’s side, three sons, Brandt, Brian and Mathew Littrell; and daughter, Melissa Dickenson; and a total of 13 grandchildren with another one on the way. She is also survived by her mother, Darlene Hunsinger of Hermiston; a brother, Alan Hunsinger (wife Monica); two nephews and three nieces, all living in Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Hunsinger; brother, Steve Hunsinger; grandmother, Sally Berryman; and mother-in-law, Sonnea Bundy.
Information regarding celebration of life will be provided at a later date.
Please share memories of Vicki with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
