Milton-Freewater
November 28, 1935 — October 16, 2020
Victor Carroll Fusselman Sr. of Milton-Freewater passed away on October 16, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla, Washington, at the age of 84 years.
A funeral service for immediate family will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater. Graveside service for all other family and friends will follow at approximately 11 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery in Milton-Freewater.
Victor Carroll Fusselman was born to Elmer Franklin and Ola Gladys (VanLaningham) Fusselman in Youngstown, Missouri, on November 28, 1935, the youngest of four children. He grew up and attended school in Kirksville, Missouri, and graduated from LaPlata High School on May 21, 1954.
Vic was working in Illinois when he met Martha Ruth Davis. They were married March 6, 1956, in East Peoria, Illinois. To this union were born Victor Carroll Jr., and Evelyn Cheryl. They divorced in 1963. After moving to Oregon, Vic met and married Edith Mae (Billings) Peabody on February 8, 1964. A son, Jeffrey Wayne, was born to them. Vic helped to raise Edith’s children, Beverly Elaine, Eddie Lee, and Lisa Renee, in addition to his own children.
Vic worked at several jobs driving truck and operating various equipment. While living in John Day, Oregon, Vic and Edith owned several businesses: V & E Welding, John Day Music Store, and John Day Seafood Market. Toward the end of his career, Vic drove for Koncrete Industries and Grapeline Shuttle, both in Walla Walla, Washington.
Vic enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and growing strawberries. But, above all, he loved music. He eventually learned several instruments. Vic could be found every Sunday playing for worship at church. He and Edith sang specials at church and funerals, and ministered at the Washington State Penitentiary at Walla Walla, Washington, with their musical talents.
Vic was preceded in death by his wife, Edith; parents Elmer and Gladys; brothers Virgil and Richard; and grandson Byron. He is survived by six children; one sister, Maxine Dover; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
To leave a condolence online, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.