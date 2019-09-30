September 29, 2019
Vincent P. Davis (formerly of Stanfield) was born in Hermiston, the son of Patrick and Tammy (Barreras) Davis. He passed away at home with his family by his side on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the age of 50.
He is survived by his parents, Patrick and Tammy Davis; two sisters, Sheral Campbell and Dannie Moss; six nieces and nephews and four great nieces.
A private family gathering was held. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.