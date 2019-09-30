September 29, 2019

Vincent P. Davis (formerly of Stanfield) was born in Hermiston, the son of Patrick and Tammy (Barreras) Davis. He passed away at home with his family by his side on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the age of 50.

He is survived by his parents, Patrick and Tammy Davis; two sisters, Sheral Campbell and Dannie Moss; six nieces and nephews and four great nieces.

A private family gathering was held. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com

