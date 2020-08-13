Pendleton
October 20, 1926 — August 8, 2020
Virgie Grace Forbes 93, of Pendleton, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at a care facility in Hermiston, Oregon. Virgie was born October 20, 1926, to Anthony and Annette Steiner in Keene, North Dakota.
She spent some of her childhood in North Dakota and then the family moved to Minnesota, where she attended grade school in a one-room school house. Virgie then went on to attend high school at Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson, Minnesota, and then to Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska.
After college she taught school in a one-room school house in Minnesota, and also taught children school in her home. Virgie married Robert Forbes on May 28, 1950, until his passing in 2011. They moved to Nebraska where Robert and Virgie worked for Harris Pine Mill Furniture Company. They had two children, Carlotta and Robert. They transferred with the company to Pendleton in 1984. Virgie also worked as a caregiver in nursing homes and also in personal homes.
Virgie enjoyed spending time reading, making quilts and crocheting. She also enjoyed time with her church family and church activities, also helping those in need.
She is survived by her daughter Carlotta (David) Yauney of Pendleton, Oregon, her son Robert (Gerry) Forbes, of Lehr, North Dakota, and brother Ted Steiner of Florida.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Forbes, and siblings Julia Kipp, Esther Auge, Tony Steiner, Matthew Steiner, Grace Wallner, Marie Johnson and Ben Steiner.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in her memory.
A private family burial will be held.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
