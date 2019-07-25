Hermiston
February 4, 1945 — July 18, 2019
Virginia Ann Salter of Hermiston was born February 4, 1945, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Royal and Thelma (Brown) Wallace. She passed away in Hermiston on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the age of 74 years.
Virginia lived in Salem, Oregon, throughout her childhood where she attended school and graduated from high school in 1963. In 1970, she moved to La Grande, Oregon, and in 1973 she made Hermiston her home. She attended Eastern Oregon State College (currently EOU) where she received her teaching certification and a bachelor’s degree. She taught English as a Second Language at West Park Elementary School for many years. After retiring, she continued teaching as a substitute in the Hermiston School District for many years.
Virginia enjoyed writing poetry, painting, doing puzzles and taking trips to the coast to explore lighthouses. She is a longtime member of the Hermiston First Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents. She is survived by her daughter Deborah and husband Michael Browning of Kent, Wash.; brother Michael Wallace of Salem; and several extended family members.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston, Ore.
Family suggest memorial donations be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
